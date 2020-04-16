Panthers expected to turn attention to defense in NFL draft

The defensive line, for instance, will look entirely different than last season after Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler followed Addison in signing with other teams. With the team expected to shift from a 3-4 base defense last year to a 4-3 scheme this year, they'll need to add a few more linemen to the mix.

That has made Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown a popular pick for the Panthers in a lot of mock drafts. But Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be in play in either were to unexpectedly fall to No. 7.

Here are some things to know about the Panthers entering the NFL draft:

All options open

Hurney made it clear he's open for business when it comes to potential draft day trades.

However, unless presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow — who worked under new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady last season at LSU — or perhaps Simmons unexpectedly becomes available it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Panthers might trade up in the first round.

With the team in rebuilding mode, trading down and acquiring more draft picks seems more likely.