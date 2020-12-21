Pandemic silver linings

WASHINGTON -- Trying to find a silver lining in the pandemic while it's still raging may be a fool's errand, but evidence abounds that the curse of the coronavirus has had some positive effects on us, both individually and collectively.

While we can hardly believe what's happened -- or that we're still facing shutdowns and even more isolation -- we're still mostly sane and, with stupefying exceptions, largely responding responsibly. The more fortunate among us can still walk outside (with care) and adapt to the requirements of safety by social distancing and avoiding crowds or indoor gatherings. This won't last forever, we tell ourselves, as we mask up and scrub our hands yet again.

In between these rituals, we've made other adjustments, conscious and unconscious, that may last much longer than the virus and serve us well into the future. Consciously, we take extra precautions and try to think through how our actions might affect others; unconsciously, we're absorbing old lessons of survival that have lain dormant for a century or so. Based on observation and anecdote, it seems we're becoming more empathic and caring.