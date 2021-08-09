Pandemic set off deadly rise in speeding that hasn't stopped

PORTLAND, Maine — Motorists put the pedal to the metal during the pandemic and police are worried as roads get busy with the final stretch of summer travel.

The latest data shows the number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic.

"Summer is an incredibly dangerous time. And it culminates with Labor Day, that last hurrah," said Pam Shadel Fischer of the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Traffic data indicates the higher death toll was related to higher average speeds in conjunction with more of those on the roads driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and a slight decline in seatbelt use.

Motorists do not seem to be slowing down.

"People are flying down the roads," Maine State Police Cpl. Doug Cropper said of summer traffic on Interstate 95. "It's just ridiculous."

Tickets issued by the California Highway Patrol for speeding in excess of 100 mph from January to June were nearly double pre-pandemic levels, and the number of tickets for reckless driving citations grew, as well, officials said.