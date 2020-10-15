Pandemic makes for tough job search

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was previously a janitor for a school. Though schools are reopening, school days are limited, and I was officially notified that I will not be returning to work because my position was cut from the budget. Unemployment compensation for the pandemic is about to end. I've been searching for employment but have been unsuccessful. I don't have any degrees or skills.

I used to be so optimistic and applied for jobs knowing that I could sell myself up. But now that we've been home for so long, I feel like I don't know how to get the go-getter attitude back. I feel like the only job I can qualify for right now is fast-food restaurants, and even then, positions are limited. What else do I do to find a job, and what kind of jobs should I be looking for in this age of COVID-19? -- Struggling Worker