PalmettoPride announces new children’s book contest

COLUMBIA – PalmettoPride’s Children’s Book Contest returns for its fourth year and is now accepting applications. The 2021 contest is open to South Carolina writers of all ages with an original story idea based on the theme, “Litter-Free SC.”

The children’s book contest highlights the mission of PalmettoPride and provides an educational tool for teachers in South Carolina sharing the harmful impacts of litter. After a winning book is selected, PalmettoPride will publish the book and share a copy with every elementary school library in South Carolina

Cherish Taylor of Irmo Middle School wrote and illustrated last year’s winning entry, Louie’s Park. PalmettoPride, along with help from Representative Chip Huggins and Taylor’s family, surprised her with a copy of the published book at her school.

This year, interested writers can submit their stories based on the following criteria:

• The winner must be a resident of South Carolina.

• The writer must have an original story with a theme focused on Litter- Free SC.

• The story must include a minimum of five South Carolina symbols (i.e. state tree, flower, bird).