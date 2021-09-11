PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21
CHARLESTON (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes, all to Garris Schwarting, who also threw one, and Charleston Southern beat the The Citadel 38-21 on Saturday in the Buccaneers season opener.
The Buccaneers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never trailed.
Chambers threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Schwarting for a 7-0 lead. Schwarting then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyris Barnett for a two-score lead. Chambers closed the first throwing a 27-yard score to Schwarting. In the third, the duo connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 31-14. The pair made it 38-21 with 5:04 left on a 24-yarder.
Cooper Wallace ran it in from 16 yards out to reduce the Bulldogs' (0-2) deficit to 31-21 with 2:31 left in the third but never got closer.
Schwarting finished with 151 yards receiving on six catches and Chambers threw for 287 yards.
Jaylan Adams threw for 167 yards for Charleston Southern.
Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and the Furman defense held Tennessee Tech to 121 totals yards, 26 in the second half, as the Paladins defeated the Golden Eagles 26-0 on Saturday.
Hamp Sisson, the reigning Southern Conference offensive player of the week, completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards for Furman (2-0).
Wynn's 42-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, Timmy Bleekrode added four field goals and Wynn's 2-yard run capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter. Bleekrode's 51-yard field goal early in the fourth was his career long.
Tennessee Tech quarterback Davis Shanley completed 6 of 21 passes for 60 yards and was intercepted three times. The Golden Eagles (0-2) managed just six first downs and were 2 for 13 on third down. They crossed midfield once, on their opening drive when they reached the Furman 37-yard-line before punting.
Furman cornerback Travis Blackshear had two interceptions, giving him three this season.
It was Furman's first shutout since 2004.
Presbyterian 68, Fort Lauderdale 3
CLINTON (AP) — Ren Hefley threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns, Kiaran Turner turned three catches into 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Presbyterian defeated first-year program Fort Lauderdale 68-3 on Saturday.
The Blue Hose (2-0) amassed 635 yards of offense while holding Fort Lauderdale to less than 200. Presbyterian scored nine touchdowns — three in six minutes in the first quarter — and added more points with two safeties.
For the second game, Presbyterian's high-octane offense did not punt.
Fort Lauderdale, competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association, is playing is playing its first year of intercollegiate football.
Hefley led four Presbyterian quarterbacks, completing 25 of 38 passes. Tyler Huff was 5 for 5 with one TD passing and another score on a keeper. Freshmen Gabe Carroll and Warner Bush each went 2-for-2 passing.
Franco De Luca was 9-for-24 passing for 101 yards for Fort Lauderdale. He was picked off three times as the Eagles committed five turnovers that resulted in 20 points.