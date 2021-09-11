PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Hamp Sisson, the reigning Southern Conference offensive player of the week, completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards for Furman (2-0).

Wynn's 42-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, Timmy Bleekrode added four field goals and Wynn's 2-yard run capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter. Bleekrode's 51-yard field goal early in the fourth was his career long.

Tennessee Tech quarterback Davis Shanley completed 6 of 21 passes for 60 yards and was intercepted three times. The Golden Eagles (0-2) managed just six first downs and were 2 for 13 on third down. They crossed midfield once, on their opening drive when they reached the Furman 37-yard-line before punting.

Furman cornerback Travis Blackshear had two interceptions, giving him three this season.

It was Furman's first shutout since 2004.

Presbyterian 68, Fort Lauderdale 3

CLINTON (AP) — Ren Hefley threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns, Kiaran Turner turned three catches into 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Presbyterian defeated first-year program Fort Lauderdale 68-3 on Saturday.