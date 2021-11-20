 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

  • 0

Furman 41, Samford 34

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jace Wilson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller and ran for a score and Dominic Roberto rushed for a career-high 216 yards as Furman held off Samford 41-34 on Saturday.

Trailing 7-0, Wilson and Miller connected on a two-play drive to knot the score. DiMarcus Clay picked off Liam Welch on Samford's ensuing possession and returned it 32 yards to the Bulldogs' 2-yard line. Wilson ran it in from the 3 on third-and-goal for a 14-7 lead. The Paladins (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference) never trailed again.

Devin Wynn had two short TD runs for Furman (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference), while Wayne Anderson Jr. had one.

Welch completed 26 of 40 passes for 269 yards with TD throws to Montrell Washington and Jai'Rus Creamer for Samford (4-7, 3-5).

The Citadel 24, Chattanooga 21

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Llewellyn broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give The Citadel a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Chattanooga in the season finale Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished the season with back-to-back wins. Chattanooga had the Southern Conference's automatic berth into the FCS playoffs within their grasp before losing back-to-back games to end the regular season.

People are also reading…

Ailym Ford ran for two touchdown in the final 2:15 of the second quarter to put the Mocs ahead 21-14, but they were shut out in the second half.

Colby Kinter kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it a 21-17 deficit and Llewellyn, a reserve fullback whose last carry was on September 18, scored to put The Citadel on top with 6:10 left.

Jaylan Adams ran for a touchdown and tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Summie Carlay, a converted offensive tackle who had never caught a pass. Adams finished with 28 carries for 116 yards to lead the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5).

Tyrill Price carried 14 times for 144 yards to lead Chattanooga (6-5, 5-

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neeses man dies in crash

Neeses man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News