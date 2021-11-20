PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Furman 41, Samford 34

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jace Wilson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller and ran for a score and Dominic Roberto rushed for a career-high 216 yards as Furman held off Samford 41-34 on Saturday.

Trailing 7-0, Wilson and Miller connected on a two-play drive to knot the score. DiMarcus Clay picked off Liam Welch on Samford's ensuing possession and returned it 32 yards to the Bulldogs' 2-yard line. Wilson ran it in from the 3 on third-and-goal for a 14-7 lead. The Paladins (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference) never trailed again.

Devin Wynn had two short TD runs for Furman (6-5, 4-4 Southern Conference), while Wayne Anderson Jr. had one.

Welch completed 26 of 40 passes for 269 yards with TD throws to Montrell Washington and Jai'Rus Creamer for Samford (4-7, 3-5).

The Citadel 24, Chattanooga 21

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Llewellyn broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give The Citadel a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Chattanooga in the season finale Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished the season with back-to-back wins. Chattanooga had the Southern Conference's automatic berth into the FCS playoffs within their grasp before losing back-to-back games to end the regular season.

Ailym Ford ran for two touchdown in the final 2:15 of the second quarter to put the Mocs ahead 21-14, but they were shut out in the second half.

Colby Kinter kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it a 21-17 deficit and Llewellyn, a reserve fullback whose last carry was on September 18, scored to put The Citadel on top with 6:10 left.

Jaylan Adams ran for a touchdown and tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Summie Carlay, a converted offensive tackle who had never caught a pass. Adams finished with 28 carries for 116 yards to lead the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5).

Tyrill Price carried 14 times for 144 yards to lead Chattanooga (6-5, 5-

