PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

The Citadel 26, Furman 7
CHARLESTON (AP) — Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and The Citadel used its ground attack to beat Furman 26-7 on Saturday in the 100th all-time meeting between the two teams.
The Citadel has won five of its last seven against the Paladins. The Bulldogs (2-9, 2-5 Southern Conference) won in controlling fashion despite not completing a single pass.
Adams failed to connect on two passing attempts and backup Cooper Wallace misfired on his lone attempt of the day. But Adams made up for it with touchdown runs of 25 and 43 yards to help establish control.
Kyler Estes blocked Timmy Bleekrode's punt attempt and recovered the ball in the end zone with 47 seconds left before the end of the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Colby Kintner kicked it high and short prompting a big bounce The Citadel's Ryland Ayers fielded on the run. The play set up Adams' first scoring run two plays later for a 13-0 advantage.
Hamp Sisson's 28-yard scoring pass to Ryan Miller with 10:57 left before halftime reduced Furman's (3-4, 3-4) to 13-7. After a scoreless third, Adams's 47-yard scoring jaunt pushed the lead back to 13 with 5:16 remaining.
Jay Smith's 31-yard pick-6 of Sisson with 1:42 to play sealed it.
Sisson completed 6-for-22 pass attempts for 124 yards and was intercepted twice.
Charleston Southern 27, Robert Morris 14
CHARLESTON (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and Terrence Wilson ran for two touchdowns and Charleston Southern beat Robert Morris 27-14 on Saturday.
It was the Buccaneers' (1-2, 1-2 Big South Conference) first game at home since a 41-31 win over Campbell on Nov. 23, 2019.
Chamber's 22-yard scoring pass to Isaac Ross with 87 seconds left before halftime broke a tie at 7 and Charleston Southern led the rest of the way. Chambers also ran for 79 yards on 20 carries to lead CSU in the ground game.
Wilson's 2-yard touchdown run with 5:01 left in the third quarter made it 21-7 to end a 12-play, 69-yard drive that took five-and-a-half minutes off the clock. His first score of the day came on a 3-yard run with 6:19 left in the first for a 7-0 advantage.
George Martin's 2-yard pass to D'Andre Hicks with 3:13 before halftime tied the score at 7. Martin threw for 304 yards on 18-for-38 passing and two touchdowns. He connected again with Hicks on an 8-yard scoring pass with 12:07 left to play to reduce the deficit to 24-14 for the Colonials (0-3, 0-2).
Presbyterian 29, Davidson 24
CLINTON (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and Rod Haygood's interception with 1:22 remaining sealed Presbyterian's 29-24 win over Davidson on Saturday, avenging an earlier loss to the Wildcats in March.
Davidson (4-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) rode into into its final game of the spring on four straight wins, including one last week that snapped 25th-ranked San Diego's 39-game PFL win streak.
The Wildcats scored first Saturday when Coy Williams ran for the first of his two touchdowns to cap a grinder of a game-opening drive, taking 11 plays to cover 74 yards in 5:32.
Incoming PFL member Presbyterian (3-3) answered with a 91-yard campaign to tie when Jarius Jeter scored from the 15. The Blue Hose surged ahead 14-7 in the second quarter when Keith Pearson caught a 5-yarder from Huff.
Presbyterian's Colby Campbell made 25 tackles, a single-game record for the program.
Williams punched over from the 3 to give Davidson a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter in a game that saw three lead changes.
Presbyterian surged with two unanswered TDs — a 27-yard pass from Huff to Pearson and Huff's keeper from the 4. Jack Henegan kicked a 25-yard field goal with just under two minutes left for the final score.
Huff was 21-of-25 passing for 198 yards for the Blue Hose and Pearson had 11 catches for 114 yards.