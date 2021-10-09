PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Morehead State 38, Presbyterian 30

CLINTON (AP) — Mark Pappas passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and Issiah Aguero ran for 113 yards and two scores to propel Morehead State to a 38-30 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

Morehead State (3-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead on Andrew Foster's 33-yard field goal and 1-yard TD runs by Earl Stoudemire and Aguero. After Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) scored on Ren Hefley's 20-yard TD toss to Jalen Jones, Pappas answered with an 11-yard scoring strike to Matt DeBlaiso and the Eagles took a 24-6 lead into halftime.

Hefley's 17-yard TD throw to Jalyn Witcher and his 2-point conversion pass to Jones was the only scoring in the third quarter and pulled the Blue Hose within 24-14. Pappas and Thomas Campbell-Clay hooked up for a 6-yard TD to push the Eagles' lead back to 17 just 6 seconds into the final quarter. Hefley and Witcher connected for a 92-yard scoring strike and Delvecchio Powell II ran it in for two points to make it 31-22 with 6:14 left to play. Aguero put the finishing touches on Morehead State's victory with a 1-yard TD run with 3:31 remaining. Hefley tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Mack Simmons and Powell ran it in for two points with 1:07 left to cap the scoring.