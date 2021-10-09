PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Morehead State 38, Presbyterian 30
CLINTON (AP) — Mark Pappas passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and Issiah Aguero ran for 113 yards and two scores to propel Morehead State to a 38-30 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.
Morehead State (3-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead on Andrew Foster's 33-yard field goal and 1-yard TD runs by Earl Stoudemire and Aguero. After Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) scored on Ren Hefley's 20-yard TD toss to Jalen Jones, Pappas answered with an 11-yard scoring strike to Matt DeBlaiso and the Eagles took a 24-6 lead into halftime.
Hefley's 17-yard TD throw to Jalyn Witcher and his 2-point conversion pass to Jones was the only scoring in the third quarter and pulled the Blue Hose within 24-14. Pappas and Thomas Campbell-Clay hooked up for a 6-yard TD to push the Eagles' lead back to 17 just 6 seconds into the final quarter. Hefley and Witcher connected for a 92-yard scoring strike and Delvecchio Powell II ran it in for two points to make it 31-22 with 6:14 left to play. Aguero put the finishing touches on Morehead State's victory with a 1-yard TD run with 3:31 remaining. Hefley tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Mack Simmons and Powell ran it in for two points with 1:07 left to cap the scoring.
Hefley, a University of Michigan transfer, set PFL and Blue Hose records with 50 completions in 80 attempts. He passed for 539 yards but threw three interceptions. Hefley had a FCS-record 10 touchdown passes in his first start for Presbyterian. Only Jeremy Moses of Stephen F Austin threw more passes (85 against Sam Houston State in 2008) in an FCS game. Hefley's 50 completions is tied for third all-time in FCS play.
Pappas completed 26 of 46 passes for 313 yards with one interception for the Eagles. Eleven different players caught passes from Pappas.
Furman 42, Wofford 20
SPARTANBURG (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20 on Saturday.
The Paladins (3-2. 1-1 Southern Conference) climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away.
Freshman Jace Wilson made his first career start, in place of Hamp Sisson, completing 14 of 23 passes for 189 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wynn to end the first half with Furman on top 21-17.
Ryan DeLuca added a 7-yard touchdown run for Furman midway through the third quarter and Wynn and Wayne Anderson put the game away with TD runs of 7 and 6 yards, respectively.
The Terriers (1-4, 0-3) were led by Irvin Mulligan with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Peyton Derrick was 7-of-15 passing with a touchdown. Mulligan found a seam up the middle for a 72-yard scoring run that gave Wofford a 7-0 lead.
Robert Morris 31, Charleston Southern 24
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Lorenzo Euline returned an interception 50 yards into the end zone with about three minutes remaining to help Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern 31-24 on Saturday.
Euline's pick-6 gave the Colonials (1-1, 2-2 Big South Conference) a 31-21 lead. Sam Babbush kicked a 26-yard field goal for Charleston Southern (0-2, 1-3) with 1:10 to play, but the Buccaneers didn't recover the ensuing onside kick.
George Martin was 28-of-41 for 292 yards passing for Robert Morris. Martin threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to D'Andre Hicks in the first quarter, and his 19-yard scoring throw to James Westry gave the Colonials a 24-21 lead with 6:43 left in the game. Westby finished with five catches for 98 yards and Hicks had nine receptions for 79 yards.
Jack Chambers completed 21 of 41 passes for 334 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for the Buccaneers.