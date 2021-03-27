PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Charleston Southern falls to Monmouth

Wofford is 1-3 overall and VMI is 5-0 on the season. The Terriers had four running backs with 50 or more yards, led by Nathan Walker with 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Parker had four catches for 98 yards and the touchdown with 1:43 left in the game. Jimmy Weirick was 10-of-22 passing for 170 yards. Seth Morgan started at quarterback for VMI in place of the injured Reece Udinski and was 25-of-34 passing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Jakob Herres had 207 receiving yards on 15 catches.

Samford 55, The Citadel 7

CHARLESTON (AP) — Liam Welch accounted for 445 total yards and four touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 55-7 on Saturday.

Welch by himself outgained The Citadel 445-330 in overall offense. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards on 13 carries and scored once on the ground.

All before halftime, Welch threw touchdowns of 70 and 20 yards to Jai'Rus Creamer, a 25-yarder to Michael Vice and ran it in from 9-yards out for a 34-7 lead at intermission. DeMarcus Ware added two rushing touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 3-3 Southern Conference) in the second half.

Darique Hampton's 25-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb in the second half prevented the shut out.