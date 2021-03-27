PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Charleston Southern falls to Monmouth

Monmouth 35, Charleston Southern 17
WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw a pair of touchdown passes, Juwon Farri ran for 124 yards and three scores, and Monmouth opened its season with a 35-17 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Muskett was 18-of-26 passing and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. on the Hawks' opening drive. Green finished with five catches for 166 yards. Farri carried the ball 32 times and scored from the 6, 26, and 2. Assanti Kearney capped the Hawks' scoring with a 20-yard touchdown catch late in the third.
It was Monmouth's (1-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) first game since Dec. 7, 2019 in a 66-21 loss against James Madison in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Jack Chambers threw interceptions on three straight drives in the third quarter for Charleston Southern (0-2, 0-2). Chambers was 31 of 48 for 341 yards passing with two touchdowns. Cayden Jordan had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
San Diego 24, Presbyterian 21
CLINTON – Presbyterian College (1-3) recorded a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as San Diego (3-0) held on late for a 24-21 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Brandon Thompson passed for a career-high 323 yards while recording two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Colby Campbell led the Blue Hose defense with 15 tackles including 10 solo stops.
San Diego got on the board first with a 23-yard fumble recovery to take the early 7-0 lead. The guests added a 23-yard field goal late in the first to extend it to a 10-0 advantage.
On the ensuing drive, Thompson connected with Pearson for a 75-yard touchdown score to cut the Blue Hose deficit to three, 10-7 after one quarter.
The Toreros scored a 4-yard touchdown pass on the final drive of the half to take a 17-7 lead to the break. The guests added a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it 24-7 after three quarters.
Thompson finished off a drive with a 6-yard score early in the fourth quarter to cut the San Diego lead to 24-14. Thompson connected on his second long pass play of the afternoon with an 80-yard reception to Bachelder to make it 24-21 San Diego in the final minute of the game. San Diego held onto the ensuing onside kick to pick up the three-point victory.
PC returns to the field Saturday at 1 p.m. to face Stetson from DeLand, Florida.
VMI 36, Wofford 31
SPARTANBURG – The Wofford College football team took the lead with 1:43 left against VMI on Saturday afternoon at Gibbs Stadium, but the Keydets drove the field and scored the game winner with 35 seconds on the clock for the 36-31 victory. The Terriers took a 17-10 advantage at the half and there were five lead changes in the second half.
Wofford is 1-3 overall and VMI is 5-0 on the season. The Terriers had four running backs with 50 or more yards, led by Nathan Walker with 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Parker had four catches for 98 yards and the touchdown with 1:43 left in the game. Jimmy Weirick was 10-of-22 passing for 170 yards. Seth Morgan started at quarterback for VMI in place of the injured Reece Udinski and was 25-of-34 passing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Jakob Herres had 207 receiving yards on 15 catches.
Samford 55, The Citadel 7
CHARLESTON (AP) — Liam Welch accounted for 445 total yards and four touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 55-7 on Saturday.
Welch by himself outgained The Citadel 445-330 in overall offense. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards on 13 carries and scored once on the ground.
All before halftime, Welch threw touchdowns of 70 and 20 yards to Jai'Rus Creamer, a 25-yarder to Michael Vice and ran it in from 9-yards out for a 34-7 lead at intermission. DeMarcus Ware added two rushing touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 3-3 Southern Conference) in the second half.
Darique Hampton's 25-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb in the second half prevented the shut out.
It was The Citadel's (0-9, 0-5) worst home loss since a 51-0 drubbing from Appalachian State in 1999. The Citadel was without the services of four suspended starters and turned it over seven times, fumbling it away on six occasions.