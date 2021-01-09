Palmer, English tied for the lead at Tournament of Champions

The top three began to pull away.

Daniel Berger, playing in the final group with English, had a long eagle putt hang on the lip at the 18th and had to settle for birdie and a 67 that left him three shots behind, still in the mix.

Defending champion Justin Thomas finally hit a shot he couldn't find. Three times this week, he hit it into knee-high native grass and managed to locate the ball and twice saved par. He wasn't so lucky on the sixth hole, sending it well right and into a deep gorge for a double bogey. Thomas recovered for a 68 and was four back, along with Sungjae Im (67).

Masters champion Dustin Johnson was doing his best to keep pace until his drive on the par-5 15th sailed too far right and into the hazard, leading to a bogey that felt even worse considering it's a par 5 he can reach in two with an iron. He missed birdie chances coming in and shot 69, seven shots out of the lead.

Xander Schauffele two years ago shot a 62 on the final day to rally from five behind, and such a score is possible in these ideal conditions. But there's a lot of players to climb, and English hasn't shown any signs of backing off as he goes for his first victory in just over seven years.