Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format

"We've always been positive and we're going to be together fighting for every single pitch, every single out," Ozuna said. "We're always trying to do damage. Today was a good game to come back and do some damage."

Braves left-hander Max Fried opened with four hitless innings but stumbled in the fifth. Michael Conforto doubled and scored on Amed Rosario's triple, and Rosario came home easily on McNeil's sacrifice fly to deep left field.

Fried was pulled after the fifth. He allowed two runs, two walks and two hits while striking out five.

Matz followed Jacob deGrom's opening day gem with another strong outing. The left-hander covered six one-run innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: The team's primary catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, remained in Atlanta with coronavirus symptoms. Snitker said they are "still not feeling great." Neither has registered a positive test.