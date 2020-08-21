Ozuna hits 2 HRs, Braves rough up Nola, Phillies 11-2

Two of d'Arnaud's four homers have come off Nola, including a shot in a 13-8 loss at Philadelphia on Aug. 10.

Philadelphia's highlight came on Scott Kingery's leaping catch at the wall in center-field on a drive hit by Camargo in the second inning. Kingery fell to the warning track after hitting the wall.

Cristian Pache, one of Atlanta's top prospects, started in left field in his major league debut. He hit a grounder through the infield into right field in the sixth for his first hit and clapped his hands after crossing first base.

The start of the game was delayed one hour by rain.

Bullpen help

Workman had four saves in four opportunities and a 4.05 ERA as Boston's closer this season.

Right-hander David Hale could join the Phillies' active roster on Saturday after being acquired from the New York Yankees in a deal for minor league right-hander Addison Russ. Hale, 31, had a 3.00 ERA and one save for New York before he was designated for assignment Monday. He participated in pregame workouts.

Trainer's room