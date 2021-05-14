Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta's first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Atlanta led 2-1 before Ozuna and Albies went deep against reliever Eric Lauer.

On Lauer's first pitch of the fifth inning, Ozuna blasted a 439-foot drive to center field that bounced off the American Family Insurance sign at the bottom of the scoreboard. Ozuna heard a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd when he stopped as he rounded third base to pose for an imaginary selfie, a home run celebration he started doing during the 2020 postseason.

Albies followed Ozuna's shot by sending a 3-2 pitch over the center-field wall as well. Albies' homer was projected at 425 feet.

After the Braves squandered leads each of the last three days against Toronto, they built a five-run advantage and hung on this time. Atlanta's beleaguered bullpen still made things interesting, as Josh Tomlin allowed back-to-back homers to Luis Urías and Manny Piña in the ninth inning.

Atlanta starter Drew Smyly, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Braves in the offseason, showed he is starting to come around after a rough first month with his new team.