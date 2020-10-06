Owner wants to buy out partner

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a business partner whom I want to buy out of our business. We integrated our two businesses because they went together hand in hand, and we were both able to offer the other a benefit. My business has been thriving since the partnership, but her business and programs have been plummeting. Enrollment is down, and I believe her increase in prices could be the cause of this. We have had meetings to plan ways to fix the drop in business, but she shoots down all of our ideas and suggestions.

This partnership isn't working anymore. There is a lot of potential, but she is driving it into the ground. She is behind on rent, and money isn't coming in. I am in a position where I can take on full ownership and buy her shares from her. She built the company 20 years ago, and I don't want to hurt her feelings when I tell her this is her best option. How do I tell my partner? -- Reviving the Business