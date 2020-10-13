Owner hesitant to hire help

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an entrepreneur with a small business. For several years now, I have worked without an assistant because I just couldn't afford to have help. Recently, I hired one full-time helper, but I realize I need more help. There is just too much work for this one person to handle. Amazingly, during this period of quarantine, my business is growing. We have been working around the clock, it seems.

I am so grateful, but I am also afraid to add to my bottom-line expenses. After more than two months of working every day including weekends, with no real time off, my assistant and I are exhausted, and I know I have to do something. How can I be sure that I will be able to keep a second person on the payroll in these uncertain times? -- Afraid To Expand

DEAR AFRAID TO EXPAND: Instead of succumbing to fear, do the math. With a bookkeeper or accountant, review your finances and trends in your business. Go over projections for the next year based on your current work and what you anticipate in the coming months. Review what you will need to pay in taxes and in operating expenses. Also, write down where you want your business to be in the next year.