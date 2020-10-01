Overnight gathering seems unwise

DEAR HARRIETTE: I loved your answer to Young Voter who is having a difficult time dealing with her emotions amid the discord and chaos of this election environment. She would not be alone even among caring voters 50 or more years older, myself included. Your advising her to become as knowledgeable as possible about each candidate and his or her aims and implications for our country was spot on. It may be difficult to accomplish but not impossible if she listens to both sides and to what other respected people have to say about them. In my 58 years of voting eligibility, I have exercised my right in every national and local election, casting votes only for candidates I have researched as thoroughly as possible. The key going forward as an involved citizen is to remain vigilant to the process. WE are The People! -- Proud Independent Voter