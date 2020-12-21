Overly familiar in-laws overwhelm holidays

My husband does all the planning and interacting with his brother. I have asked him to make it clear that they are invited for one holiday or the other but not both. I have also said that we can get together with them outside of the holidays when our time with our children (and now spouses/grandkids) is not as precious. He hesitates to cause any hurt feelings and just lets them dictate the plan.

I struggle with being "selfish" and wanting to savor our rare family time to ourselves. Or should I be more "charitable" and include these relatives who have no other family to visit on holidays? Any advice is extremely appreciated. -- Simmering in the South

Dear Simmering in the South: Your idea of limiting your in-laws to one holiday is a great one. And encouraging them to get together at times that are not as precious to you is also a wonderful solution. You deserve to be with your children, spouses and grandchildren in your own home without feeling like this couple is ruining your holidays.

While your husband hesitates to hurt his brother's feelings, he is clearly hurting yours and your children's feelings by not setting boundaries with his brother. Have another talk with him and ask him to ask his brother to not dominate the conversation or act rude. It is not fair to your children. If they can't behave, then they can't be invited to either holiday. You are not being selfish; you are being a good mother and wanting to relish and enjoy the time you have with your children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0