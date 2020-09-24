Overindulging and then overwhelming others

Additionally, see if your wife would be OK with your trying to stop his unwanted advances before they start -- such as by warmly walking him to the door while making chitchat, before he can begin making his way to her for a goodnight kiss. And continue to check in with her about how she's feeling.

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together nine years. I've always been the one to bring up marriage and kids. He never says much in those conversations.

I'm also always the one putting in the effort and showing him affection. The past year, we've hardly been intimate at all. When I ask him why, it's always some excuse: "I'm exhausted," or "I'm sore from work." Yet I am the one who cleans the house on top of working full time. I feel like I've done all I could and it's not good enough. Any thoughts would be really appreciated, whether good or bad. I'm 34, and he's 40. -- Girlfriend at a Crossroads

Dear Girlfriend: All couples go through ruts, and I think everyone in a long-term relationship has felt at some point as though their partner takes them for granted. With enough love, and the help of a couples counselor, those types of issues can be worked through.