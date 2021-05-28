SCDNR: New regulations will ban tegus, require owners to register reptiles

COLUMBIA — New regulations are now in effect to ban non-native Argentine black and white tegus from being brought into South Carolina or reproduced, and will also require current tegu owners to register their reptiles with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The Argentine black and white tegu, a popular reptile in the pet trade, has been introduced and established in the wild in areas outside of its native South American range, including Georgia and Florida. The invasive species has also been documented in numerous counties in South Carolina, which is joining Florida and Alabama in banning the reptiles.

“Tegus are predatory lizards, and they have been known to eat a variety of native species, such as quail and gopher tortoises, which are an endangered species in South Carolina,” said Will Dillman, SCDNR assistant chief of wildlife. “These regulations are aimed at stopping the proliferation of tegus before they are able to establish and do real damage in our state.”

Pet owners who currently have tegus will be required to register them with SCDNR by Sept. 25. After this date, no unregistered tegus may be possessed, and no tegus may be bought, sold, traded or brought into South Carolina.