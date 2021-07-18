SCDNR, Clemson want input on Sunday hunting on WMAs

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in coordination with Clemson University, is currently evaluating options for Sunday hunting on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in South Carolina.
Currently WMAs are closed to Sunday hunting. Anyone with an interest in Sunday hunting on WMAs is invited to participate in a statewide survey that is linked below. The survey will allow SCDNR to better understand overall public opinion of Sunday hunting on WMAs. The 10–12-minute survey will be available until July 28 at 5 p.m.
To participate in the survey, visit: https://clemson.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2rv70rWy0sr6Zp4
Additionally, there will be a series of four public meetings held in July across the state to discuss the subject of Sunday hunting. All public meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
Meeting dates and locations
• July 13 – Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center, 2200 Pocket Road, Florence
• July 15 – National Guard Armory, 18040 SC-72, Clinton
• July 19 – Santee Cooper Auditorium, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
• July 26 – Location to be determined, Columbia
For questions related to the ability to complete the survey, contact Clemson University at 864-656-0636 or ebaldwn@clemson.edu or rjgagno@clemson.edu. For questions related to the public meetings, call the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division at 803-734-3886. Please submit all comments, opinions and/or concerns through the online survey and/or public meetings to ensure your opinion is included in the results.
WMAs are lands open to public hunting in season, in addition to being available for general outdoor recreation such as fishing, hiking and nature observation. There are approximately 1.2 million acres enrolled in the SCDNR WMA program. While WMAs are open to the public, the leasing of WMAs in South Carolina is funded by hunters who purchase an annual WMA permit.