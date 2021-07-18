SCDNR, Clemson want input on Sunday hunting on WMAs

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in coordination with Clemson University, is currently evaluating options for Sunday hunting on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in South Carolina.

Currently WMAs are closed to Sunday hunting. Anyone with an interest in Sunday hunting on WMAs is invited to participate in a statewide survey that is linked below. The survey will allow SCDNR to better understand overall public opinion of Sunday hunting on WMAs. The 10–12-minute survey will be available until July 28 at 5 p.m.

To participate in the survey, visit: https://clemson.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2rv70rWy0sr6Zp4

Additionally, there will be a series of four public meetings held in July across the state to discuss the subject of Sunday hunting. All public meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

Meeting dates and locations

• July 13 – Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center, 2200 Pocket Road, Florence

• July 15 – National Guard Armory, 18040 SC-72, Clinton

• July 19 – Santee Cooper Auditorium, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner

• July 26 – Location to be determined, Columbia