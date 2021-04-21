S.C.'s Oriole winter survey a hug success

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s 2021 Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey, conducted recently by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), had a record-breaking number of participants and orioles tallied.

This year the survey had 180 participants, and 859 orioles were reported. This was double SCDNR’s largest previous participation and almost double the largest number of orioles tallied.

SCDNR’s survey Feb. 12-15 was held in conjunction with the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). The combination of these citizen-science projects allowed SCDNR to get a better picture of the status and distribution of this beautiful songbird wintering in the Palmetto State.

Participants counted and reported the largest number of orioles they could see at one time, in one view, on one, two, three or all four days of the survey period. When possible, the age and sex of the orioles were recorded as well. Participants were also encouraged to report the absence of orioles, when they have had them in past winters. Reporting the absence of orioles is just as important to the survey as the number of orioles seen. Even if participants were unable to participate during the survey period, they could report the numbers of orioles, using the same counting procedure as for the survey, to report oriole numbers seen during the winter months (December, January and February).