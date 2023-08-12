The most recent round of white-tailed deer antler measuring conducted by the South Carolina. Department of Natural Resources revealed 278 new records, the most ever for a given year.

A record 624 sets of antlers were measured during the 2022 cycle and the 278 that met the minimum score for entry on the state records list included 271 sets of typical and seven non-typical sets of antlers.

Although all the records were not taken during the 2021 season, 205 were taken during the 2020 or 2021 season.

The top typical buck was a 151 3/8-inch Barnwell County buck taken by Michael Hutto in October 2021, followed by a 149 0/8-inch buck taken in Aiken County by Larry Morris also in October of 2021. Leading the nontypical category was an Allendale County buck netting 166 2/8-inch taken by Matt Degenais in October 2021 and a 158 6/8-inch buck taken by James Corley in Aiken County in November of 2019.

Orangeburg County led the way with 27 record entries, followed by Aiken County with 18, Lexington with 16 and Spartanburg with 14. As far as all-time leaders at the county level, Aiken County remains at number one with 559 entries followed closely by Orangeburg County with 556. Rounding out the top 5 are Anderson 315, Fairfield 310 and Williamsburg with 280 entries.

On the other hand, if you account for the size of the county the top counties per unit area of record book bucks are Anderson, Aiken, Orangeburg, Abbeville and Calhoun.

Although some of the top counties have relatively high deer populations, some of these counties have more moderate numbers. It is important that hunters and land managers understand how the density of deer in an area affects the quality of the animals. Areas with fewer deer typically have better quality animals because natural food availability and nutritional quality is higher.

Good nutrition is important in producing good antlers, but deer reproduction, recruitment and survival are also directly tied to nutrition. South Carolina’s deer herd is in good condition, and after many years of rapid population growth the herd stabilized in the mid-1990s followed by a decreasing trend between 2003 and 2015. Since 2015 the population has been stable to slightly increasing.

Statewide population estimates put the deer herd at about 700,000 animals with an estimated harvest of approximately 190,000 each of the last few years. Although the total deer harvest in South Carolina may have trended down over the last decade, indications from the antler records program are that deer quality remains good. This would make sense because fewer deer in the population would benefit from increased nutrition.

South Carolina hunters should recognize that harvesting potential Boone and Crockett bucks is not a common occurrence anywhere in the country. This is particularly evident if you consider that there are only about 17,000 white-tailed deer records listed by Boone and Crockett, which includes entries dating to the 1800s.

Similarly, the harvest of deer in the United States in recent years has been about 6 million per year. Essentially, the average hunter stands a better chance of being struck by lightning in their life than harvesting a Boone and Crockett deer. Over the long term, about one in every 700 white-tailed bucks taken in South Carolina makes the state Antler Records List.