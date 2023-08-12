I have been preparing for deer seasons since 1969.
In those days I didn’t have a driver’s license or a place to hunt, so I would sit up nearly all night by my bedroom window so I wouldn’t miss Mike and Bo Taylor pulling into my drive to pick me up and take me to their land in Ruffin. Those were great days. I had only taken one deer in my life, a doe on a dog drive. The actual thought of seeing a deer would send chills down my spine.
We would sit in the wooden ladder stands until it got unbearably hot and then come down to regroup. Often we would drive across the swamp to a small country store and buy a couple of cans of sardines and a box of crackers. After pulling under a shade tree, we would eat our bounty and take a nap on the hood of the truck to wait out the middle of the day.
After the sun reached its zenith, we would debate for some time deciding who was going to sit in which stand before spraying ourselves down with DEET and donning our net jackets to climb back up. It’s a wonder we saw any deer at all the way we smelled. Bo would often sit in his truck out on the main road and read the paper while Mike and I napped, and he took several deer that way.
Shooting does was a no- no in those days and that seemed to be all I ever saw. I would be in college before I ever took a deer on the old home place, but the anticipation and the possibility that I might really see a buck kept me on edge every moment. Bo, Frasier and Bert killed nice deer, so surely I would get one sooner or later.
Mike and I tromped around in the section of the Little Salkehatchie called Deep Bottom for years, learning every bend in the three creek runs and where we could cross and where we couldn’t. We knew where the deer crossed too, when Paul Warren, or the Rose Hill Club, or the Smoaks Club ran their dogs.
As we got older, Mike and I would set up a tent in the edge of the soy bean field or on the edge of the swamp and camp out over the weekend. We had a mismatch of ingredients we would throw in a cast iron pot and cook over the fire. We called this manna “Ruffin Stew.” You wouldn’t eat it at home, but we thought it was just the best thing in the world after running hard all day in the swamp in driving rain, snow or baking heat. The weather just didn’t matter. We were hunting.
Often we would be on the swamp during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. All of the Taylors, Axsons, Cummings and Crosbys would come down to hunt, and there was just an incredible feast waiting for us at Aunt Lib’s house in town. I was treated and welcomed as family. Those days made me who I am. Those were the days.
Hunting is different now that I’m a senior citizen. The heat does bother me. My hunting buddy Glenn Puckett and I have worked most of the spring and summer placing new stands, putting roofs on all of the old ones and lately strapping on the camouflage.
We both figure it’s our last hurrah. By the time the stands will need revamping again, we will probably be hunting out of golf carts or ground blinds. Time does blur by. We have a bunch of guys that rely on us to host them during the season. Otherwise the two of us would just still hunt and stalk hunt. We’re not ready to call in the dogs and pee on the fire yet but that time is on the horizon.
Hunting has been such a big part of my life. It has given me quite a few of my best memories. Hopefully I have a few to go. I’m sure those memories will be some of my last thoughts.