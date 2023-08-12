A first whitetail deer hunt and particularly a successful harvest can be life changing. However, not everyone has access to huntable land or a mentor that can help. New hunters are not likely educated on hunter safety. Here are some tips that can help get you started.

Find a mentor

Reach out to find a mentor. Most every seasoned hunter I know takes great joy in helping new hunters and loves taking young hunters in particular to the woods for a first experience. Don’t be afraid to ask, but be mindful of what you ask for and how you ask for it.

Don’t request hunting rights, try not to come off as demanding in any way and communicate that you are new to hunting and are looking to learn. Be patient and prepared to accommodate the days and times if and when offered. Church can be a great community to find people willing to help. Someone always knows someone and remember, there’s nothing like asking face to face when you want something as opposed to texting or email.

Social media platforms can be a place to locate local clubs and groups, but do be cautious here as there are also lots of scammers there too. Common sense suggests that young kids be supervised when using social media to search for any person or service.

Take a safety course

Take a hunter safety course. All residents of South Carolina and non-residents born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education course before obtaining a state hunting license. I’ve been a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) hunter safety instructor for nearly 30 years.

I can tell you that the SCNDR courses are educational, fun and can be a conduit for meeting other like-minded outdoorsmen. Hunter education is a great way to prepare for that first whitetail experience and courses are open to all hunters young and old.

If you’re a student-aged hunter new to the outdoors or you know a student you’re trying to help, reach out to SCDNR. The agency offers a wonderful program for young people interested in the outdoors called “Take One Make One” (TOMO). TOMO is designed specifically to introduce young people with no previous outdoor experience to hunter safety and to shooting sports. The TOMO team at DNR offers shooting events, educational programs and can pair participants with experienced hunters who sponsor and actively participate in mentorship programs.

Get a license

Purchase a license. Licenses are required for all hunters in South Carolina over the age of 16. License fees are used to support wildlife conservation, education and the enforcement of state laws that ensure preservation of this wonderful privilege that we have to hunt.

Study deer

Study the habits of white tail deer. If you’ve never hunted deer, it’s important to understand what habitat they prefer and how they use their natural instincts to survive. Deer have an amazing sense of smell and while their color perception is limited to specific colors, they do see very well and detect motion with ease.

Studying the animal is key to learning how to defeat their keen senses if you hope be successful. After you’ve done your homework, there’s no substitute for experience. Get in the woods and pay attention!

Prepare to hunt safely

Prepare for a safe hunt. Safety, safety and safety. Never forget the basics of firearm safety and always be mindful when using deer stands. The four cardinal rules of firearm safety:

1. Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.

2. Maintain muzzle control (know where it is pointed).

3. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

4. Know your target and what is beyond. Deer stand falls are the leading cause of hunting-related deaths so be extra careful. Inspect stands in advance and never climb with a loaded firearm.

Enjoy it

Enjoy the hunt. Deer hunting is about harvesting for sure, but it’s also about the total experience. There’s so much to see, so don’t forget to look. Watch for a fox squirrel, listen for turkey sounds, stare at ants as they march across the gun rest in front of you.

Just observing the colors change as the light fades when the sun goes down is spectacular. And please don’t forget to share your experience with others. Remember that as you leave your first whitetail hunt behind, there are others just like you who will need your encouragement. Tell a good story.

Deer hunting requires preparation, hard work and a bit of luck, and can be very rewarding. If you have the desire and are persistent, you too can have your first hunt. Here’s to a great season!