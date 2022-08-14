HUNTING 2022: White-tailed deer or just deer?

We all know what a white-tailed deer looks like. Quite frankly, if you see one in the lower 48 states, what you are looking at is an Odocoileus virginianus or Virginia white-tailed, which was named when “discovered” by the first settlers in Jamestown, Virginia, when they figured out what a boom in trade they had found.

We also know that a dollar isn’t worth what it used to be, but did you know that a dollar was once equivalent to a pound sterling and given the slang name “buck,” as it was also equivalent to one deer skin in trade? The white-tailed deer has been with us since we first set foot on this continent and even to this day plays a major role in our economy.

Many of you know that if you see a deer in Montana, it is not the same as the deer you see here. Did you know that a deer you see in Hilton Head is also not the same deer you see here? Let’s look at the varieties of the fabulous game animal we call the white tail.

Starting on the West Coast and moving to the Carolinas, white tails are classified by six different regions.

Region 1 contains O. leucurus in Washington and Oregon. O. ochrourus inhabits British Columbia and the small O.couesi (or coues deer) calls the deserts of New Mexico its home.

Region 2 is the northwest territories and is dominated by the massive O. dacotensis from Saskatchewan down into Colorado. Usually the farther north you go and into the cold winters, deer are huskier with thicker coats to retain heat. The farther south you go, deer are thinner with long legs to radiate the intense heat they absorb during the summer months.

Moving to region 3, we have O.texanus (interesting that Texas would have a deer named after it with the term Tex-anus) and the O. macrorus, which inhabits Arkansas Louisiana up into Iowa and Missouri. I remember the MACRO deer because they are so big and stupid. Ever wonder why they just stare at Lee and Tiffany until they are shot? I have hunted turkey up there and the deer just stand there and stare at you until they decide to eat some more browse.

Region 4 brings us from Southern Louisiana with O.meilhennyl across the deep South into Alabama, Mississippi and northern Florida with O. Osceola. A little farther down into Florida below Interstate 10, you get into O.seminolus and on into the keys the tiny Key deer O. clavium.

Not to leave our deer out in region 5, we basically are covered up with O.virginianus the original and still champion white-tail deer; but wait ... Blackbeard Island in Georgia has the O.nigribarbis, Hilton Head Island the O. hiltonensis, Hunting Island the O. venatorius, and Bulls Island the O. taurinsulae.

Not to leave out the French-speaking deer in region 6, we finally end up with the O.Borealis from Illinois north to the Arctic circle through Ontario and Quebec.

If my math is correct, we have 16 different subspecies of the white-tail deer across or great land. Each has its own niche with habits learned through eons to allow it to survive against all odds. We have made tremendous progress in trophy management in the South and our deer have benefited by getting bigger and healthier.

Unfortunately, the ingress of coyotes has thinned the numbers over the last 15 years, but those deer that survive the packs are adding to the legend that South Carolina deer are among the wariest of all of the subspecies and the most difficult to hunt.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has blocked most every attempt to dilute our herd with larger subspecies being introduced to our state. They have taken many a wealthy landowner to task to make sure we do not introduce diseased or those genetically inferior (in ability to survive) into the state deer herd and it is paying dividends.

Many people call our deer “pine goats,” because it takes a mature South Carolina buck in order to make “the book." Enjoy it though folks. If you take a record book deer in South Carolina, you have taken the best of the best.