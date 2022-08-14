HUNTING 2022: Trigger safety -- all guns are loaded

Deer season is once again upon us here in the Lowcountry. As you head out into the field, some thoughts on trigger safety.

It’s important to understand that while modern firearms have integral safety devices intended to keep the firearm from discharging accidentally, the first safety on any firearm is the operator.

Safety is a mindset. Hunters using firearms must develop a specific attitude and follow practices that when combined minimize risk.

Every time you see a firearm, handle one or point one, you must assume it is loaded. Don’t forget this is one of the cardinal rules of firearm safety.

Any hunter thinking that a firearm can’t be discharged if the safety mechanism is engaged is fooling himself. Safety mechanisms are mechanical and they can and do fail. Never ever count on the safety mechanism alone to make any firearm safe.

Safeties come in many different designs. They can be push buttons near the trigger guard, levers that lock the firing pin, levers that lock both the firing pin and the bolt, slide buttons on the spine near the thumb positon -- or they can be as simple as hammer no-cock or hammer half-cock. No matter the mechanism, it is the responsibility of the operator to be familiar with the particular firearm being handled and learn to operate the firearm as designed.

Always keep firearms unloaded until you are ready to shoot. An unloaded firearm can’t discharge, even if the trigger is pulled. When to load the firearm is somewhat dependent on the style of the hunt. As an example, if you are stalking, you may need the firearm at the ready at all times. On the other hand, if you are planning to sit in an elevated deer stand, you should never load the firearm until you are seated and safely secured in the stand. Always consider how you’re going to hunt before you load.

Never transport any firearm for hunting in the loaded and cocked position. All sorts of things can happen that can engage a trigger, drop a hammer or release a firing pin accidentally. Firearms can be jostled, they can fall from their racks, slip off the seat, all of which could cause the firearm to discharge.

Pulling a firearm by the barrel to remove it from a vehicle or gun case is always a no-no. Pulling the barrel toward you can result in unintentionally releasing the safety and the trigger could catch on zippers, on seatbelt latches or you name it. A muzzle pointed at you, a safety mechanism in the “fire” position and a trigger pull all equal a bad result.

Climbing any elevated stand with a loaded firearm is dangerous. Climbing requires both hands to be free for the climb. If you are carrying a loaded firearm while climbing, it could accidentally discharge when striking the stand, if you drop it or if something catches the safety and trigger.

Always unload and make the firearm safe before leaving an elevated stand.

Consider using a tow line to pull an unloaded firearm up into the stand after you have safely secured yourself in the stand. Never tie a tow line to the trigger or trigger guard and tie the firearm so the barrel is pointed down. A good tie point to consider is the rear strap swivel or swivel mount located on the stock.

Some hunters prefer to keep ammo in the magazine but no round in the chamber. This allows the firearm to be quickly loaded if needed. This is not recommended. In order to inspect the chamber, the bolt or lever would have to be exercised to discover if there is a round in the chamber when making it safe. Guess what? The mere process of working that bolt or lever is likely to load the chamber. A trigger pull later could spell disaster.

Trigger safety is not a real a device but a thought process. Good safety practices require the hunter to think. The trigger safety tips included here are not a complete list, but rather are provided to get you thinking as you get ready to head into woods this season. Think SAFE!

S afe direction – Always point the firearm in a safe direction.

