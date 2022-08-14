HUNTING 2022: Top 10 hunting lies heard -- but not used

Always, always try and find a way to laugh. Here’s my top 10 of hunting lies that I’ve heard, but of course, never used!

1. “So, this gun only cost $50 and it was so cheap I just had to buy it!” This is proof positive that women are a much smarter group as a whole than men. Women know the gun doesn’t cost $50 and that leaves men just lying to themselves.

2. “Don’t worry, we’ll be home a soon as the hunt is over.” When exactly is the hunt over? Last shot fired? Last shot drank?

3. “This is a good investment. I’m gonna sell this dog for more than I paid!” Classic lie and your spouse knows it. They never say yes, but because they don’t say no, you go and buy it anyway. For 15 years of that dog’s life, you tell people how your partner was all in favor.

4. “My uncle said we could hunt Mr. George’s place.” It’s most embarrassing when Mr. George pulls up in his truck and announces he doesn’t even know your uncle and runs you off.

5. “All you gotta do is split the gas with me.” Well, just make sure you don’t pay at the pump in advance for the whole tank cause it isn’t likely to come up again that you’re owed anything, ever.

6. “Ole Brumley never lies. If he barks, there’s a coon in that tree.” Maybe not exactly a lie, but coons do tree jump so ...

7. “We NEVER take any deer on public land, so there’s no point in you going there, honest.” This is a trick. If you ever hear anyone tell you this, get an address or some GPS coordinates; they’re slaying um.

8. “I just got to have a new truck. Without four-wheel drive, I can’t pick the kids up from school in the snow.” First, we don’t get much snow in South Carolina and second, you always want a new hunt truck. Nothing new.

9. “I eat everything I kill.” Lots of people tell you they eat it all, but don’t believe it. Just to demonstrate, try some possum. Some people definitely like possum, but that “some” is likely less than 1% of people.

10. “I’m not scared, I just want to see if you’ll do it.” This lie comes in real handy when you want someone else to wade the creek when the temperature is 20 degrees so you can discover just how deep the water is.