HUNTING 2022: The people you meet when you hunt

Dale was 79 years old and he knew he wasn’t going to live forever. There was a time when he did hope to live forever, but after the loss of the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, it seemed he may have changed his mind.

Mr. Jarman was a strong man with solid history rooted in South Dakota. His face was sun dried and carved with wrinkles from years of ranching on prairie grass. He wore cowboy boots, not the kind you see on celebrities or dudes out on the town, but the kind that were over-worn from pasture duty.

On the wall of his modest home hung a pair of boot spurs that he explained belonged to his grandfather, who had homesteaded the Jarman Ranch in the late 1800s. Dale showed me a Winchester model 1897 shotgun that belonged to that same grandad who came to claim the farm, bringing his family in a covered wagon.

This story is not about hunting. It’s about the people you meet when you hunt.

I had been invited to hunt turkey with my dear friend Johnny. Johnny had hunted the previous year with an outfitter that knew this great place in South Dakota that produced lots of Merriam’s turkeys. That outfitter was talking about the Jarman Ranch. We arranged a hunt and headed out west to Midland, South Dakota, via Rapid City.

Johnny was assigned a ranch where he took a nice turkey with good solid spurs. He told me the owner of the ranch followed him at times during his hunt, telling him where the birds were. The owner even pulled up in his beat-up farm truck while my partner was calling turkey to say “hey! There’s a bunch of um over by the barn. Come get in and let’s go.” The owner clearly didn’t understand the subtleties of turkey hunting, nor did he seem to care much. I too harvested a turkey on day one of the hunt, and for variety, my partner suggested we swap locations.

I killed my second South Dakota turkey on Dale’s place. As my friend and I visited with Dale, we were overwhelmed with stories about good and bad times, ranching, the old Nolan family cemetery and of his loneliness.

He told us about how he had lost his wife a couple years before to a freak auto accident. He spoke of how much he loved her and how they had worked hand in hand to build up and add to the ranch he had inherited from his parents. Dale’s eyes teared often as he spoke. I was taken with how he expressed the love he had for his wife and with the life they had made together.

I told Dale about my 12-year-old son Joshua and that he liked to turkey hunt. Mr. Jarman was adamant that I bring the boy out and let him shoot all the turkeys he wanted. He explained that there’s so many that they are a nuisance and ruin his cattle hay. He also said “don’t you call no outfitter. I’m still the ramrod around here. You and the boy come stay with me.”

I listened to the ramrod and took Joshua to hunt and we stayed with him in his home as he had insisted. He seemed very proud to have us. Joshua was amazed at how big the ranch was. Dale told him that there were 12-1/4 sections in the property.

“Sections?” Joshua asked? “What’s a section?”

“Well boy, that’s a mile long and a mile wide,” Dale explained.

Joshua and I stood on a high knoll on the ranch and just looked out at grass as far as we could see. Joshua remarked that Mr. Dale must own everything we’re looking at.

Dale died in 2014 two years after Joshua and I had the honor of being guests in his home. Prior to Dale’s death, we would call each other just to talk.

During one of those conversations, he asked me jokingly “you know any gals in South Carolina my age or a little younger that want to work hard on a ranch?” I knew he was longing and I sensed he had lost some of his passion for life. I did not know any of those gals, and so we just talked. The memory of his wife Joyce came up often as we spoke.

I’ll never forget Dale. I will also never forget the love he had for Mrs. Joyce and the intense loneliness he expressed over losing her. He had discovered what I think we all hope for: love, companionship and a sense of purpose. He lost that love late in life but was still some hopeful, I figure, as he joked about finding a South Carolina gal.

I am proud to have met the “ramrod” and honored that my boy enjoyed a brief moment with him on the Jarman Ranch. If I had not hunted that ranch in South Dakota, I would never have met Dale.

Mr. Jarman left a mark on South Dakota and he left a mark on me. His obituary described him this way: “Dale was a hard-working man, and an honest one at that, as he valued his word and handshake as good as a signed contract.”