HUNTING 2021: What you need to know

Deer processors

It is unlawful to keep any deer in cold storage or refrigerating plants unless the carcass is clearly marked with the hunter’s name, address and hunting license number. This does not apply to storage at a private residence or to deer on which a hunter’s personal tag remains attached to the hamstring because the tag identifies the hunter. Processors may not accept untagged deer; however they are not responsible for any missing information on a deer tag, e.g. notches, marking, etc. The deer tag may be removed by the processor once processing begins or the deer is quartered. Processors are encouraged to report tagging violations to SCDNR Law Enforcement. Deer processors should recognize that it is unlawful to sell deer meat to regain the processing fee for deer that have not been picked up by the owner. The best practice is to take a deposit for the processing service when deer are left at the facility. If meat is not picked-up by the owner, it can be given to another individual at no charge.