HUNTING 2021: Lessons from S.C. hunting accidents

It’s painful to read the stories about fellow hunters being killed accidentally while enjoying the sport they and so many of us love. As painful as it is, we should read these accounts and think of how we can always do a better job of practicing safety while hunting. Let’s consider a few elements that were present in each of these events and take away some positive lessons.

In the Beaufort case the man was struck by a buckshot pellet(s) at an estimated 150 yards resulting in a fatal injury. The lady shooter apparently did not realize she was shooting in the direction of a fellow hunter.

150 yards seems like a long way, however, consider that a 3-inch 12-gauge OO buckshot load contains 12 each .32-caliber pellets having a muzzle velocity of up to 1,200 feet per second. Tests conducted by Brass Fetcher Ballistics Testing of Jacksonville, Florida, have shown that OO pellets can retain 575 feet per second velocity at 135 yards, which in their experiments resulted in 9-inch penetration into standard 10% ballistic gelatin.

Ballistic gelatin is intended to mimic human flesh and it is therefore pretty convincing that a OO buckshot pellet could kill a person at that distance. If it were a centerfire rifle bullet, say, a .30-06 round, well you know what that will do at 150 yards. Again, know your target and what is beyond.