HUNTING 2021: Lessons from S.C. hunting accidents

Below are some tragic hunting-related accidents that have occurred here in South Carolina, followed by a reminder of a few safety tips.
September 2020, Beaufort County: A man died after being shot while at a private deer club on St. Helena Island. The man and a woman were dropped off separately near some woods surrounding an open field. They were situated about 150 yards from each other. A buck ran across the field between the two and the woman shot at the deer twice with buckshot. One of those shots struck the man in the chest. 911 was called but the man did not survive.
January 2020, Colleton County: A father and his 9-year-old daughter were tragically killed when they were shot after being mistaken for deer during a deer drive. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources reported that the father-daughter team were set up to hunt when two other hunters were driving the deer toward them. One of the hunters driving the deer mistook the man and his daughter for deer and shot them both.
October 2019, Spartanburg County: A 66-year-old man died after falling 32 feet from a tree stand. The SCDNR reported that the man was not secured in the stand and fell, causing head injuries. Officials say they conducted an autopsy and discovered the decedent received head injuries consistent with his fall from the tree stand. A family member started looking for the man when he didn’t come back from the hunting trip. The family member found the hunter dead on the ground near the tree stand.
It’s painful to read the stories about fellow hunters being killed accidentally while enjoying the sport they and so many of us love. As painful as it is, we should read these accounts and think of how we can always do a better job of practicing safety while hunting. Let’s consider a few elements that were present in each of these events and take away some positive lessons.
In the Beaufort case the man was struck by a buckshot pellet(s) at an estimated 150 yards resulting in a fatal injury. The lady shooter apparently did not realize she was shooting in the direction of a fellow hunter.
150 yards seems like a long way, however, consider that a 3-inch 12-gauge OO buckshot load contains 12 each .32-caliber pellets having a muzzle velocity of up to 1,200 feet per second. Tests conducted by Brass Fetcher Ballistics Testing of Jacksonville, Florida, have shown that OO pellets can retain 575 feet per second velocity at 135 yards, which in their experiments resulted in 9-inch penetration into standard 10% ballistic gelatin.
Ballistic gelatin is intended to mimic human flesh and it is therefore pretty convincing that a OO buckshot pellet could kill a person at that distance. If it were a centerfire rifle bullet, say, a .30-06 round, well you know what that will do at 150 yards. Again, know your target and what is beyond.
You’ve probably wondered to yourself how in the world a person could mistake another human being for a deer, but it happened to the Colleton County father-daughter pair. Factors contributing to the confusion of a hunter can include how excited the shooter is, how good their vision is or something as simple as believing that no other person is supposed to be where the deer are. Never, ever take a shot until you are certain you have identified your target and what is beyond.
Each year hunters are injured or killed when falling from tree stands. According to Glen Mayhew, president of the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation, there were approximately 3,000 tree stand-related accidents in the United States in 2018 that resulted in injuries. And while that number seems pretty big to me, it is actually down nearly 50% from 2010.
Two things stand out in the Spartanburg tree stand fatality case. First, the hunter was not 100% tied off in the stand and second, someone did know to come look for him when he didn’t return on time.
Always inspect your tree stand and your safety equipment prior to use and replace broken or defective parts. Practice 100% tie-off in a stand using an approved safety harness that’s in good shape. Keep your firearm unloaded with the muzzle pointed toward the ground and keep arrow broadheads covered until in the stand. Never climb with anything in your hands and use a tow line to raise your weapon after you are settled safely in. And remember, every time you hunt, tell someone 1) where you will be hunting 2) where your stand is located and 3) when you plan to return.
I hope the family and friends of the hunters cited in the accidents here don’t hold it against me for reminding us of their loss for the purpose of helping others. Let these examples give us reason to pause and instruct us on how we can prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.
Glen Hutto lives in Orangeburg, is an avid outdoorsman, a certified firearms and S.C. Department of Natural Resources hunter safety education instructor.