HUNTING 2021: First deer hunt worth more than $1

My mother gave me $10 and told me to buy something to eat if we stopped along the way and to offer the rest of the money to Mr. Dickie for gas. I was headed to a deer club for my first dog drive deer hunt.
One of my schoolmates had invited me on this trip with his grandad. That was Mr. Dickie. They were members of a deer club down near Hampton. I was to be their member guest for a weekend.
I don’t really know how old Mr. Dickie was back then but I was 12. I’m guessing he was 70ish. When I would I see Mr. Dickie out and about, he was always wearing a pair of Liberty overalls, the kind with the low back and straps that crossed over each other. His overalls were always well worn with signs of having seen farm work.
I had never hunted deer. My dad hunted rabbit and fox but wasn’t into the deer business. Dad would also say that he did not want any fox dog of his to run a deer. He said if his dogs ran after deer that it would ruin them from hunting foxes. The other thing I suppose may have discouraged daddy from deer hunting is that over near Neeses where I grew up, there were so few around. Hunting with the Dickies would be my first chance at deer.
We loaded a pack of hounds into the back of Mr. Dickie’s truck. The barking and baying of the dogs were constant right up until we drove away, then quiet. It seemed that the dogs knew the ride would take a while and that they should relax until we arrived. We did not stop along the way and I was told I did not need to buy anything to eat as members took turns cooking at the club. On arrival, the dogs resumed their barking. Hounds in other truck boxes joined in on the dog song.
I was some nervous as I didn’t know any of these camp people. There were 20 or so men and a few boys standing around a couple of barrels of fire. Seemed that the two beverages of choice for the men were Old Milwaukee and Miller High Life. I was offered a Mountain Dew and a paper plate full of deer stew, accompanied by a slice of light bread. For those who don’t know, light bread is slang for white sandwich bread. Light bread is pretty good for sopping stew.
The dogs were released the next morning. I was assigned a standing spot along a sandy dirt road that bordered some scrub oaks and plum bushes. I was holding my father’s Winchester 12-gauge shotgun that he had loaned me the day before. Daddy had also given me five double-ought buckshot loads for the hunt. I kind of remember asking him if five shells would be enough. I think he replied something like “Oh yeah. You’ll be lucky to need one.”
I could hear the dogs off in the distance in front of me. It took a while but then they sounded closer and louder. Sometimes it sounded like they got farther away, then close again. The closer they sounded, the more excited I got. I could also faintly hear men in back of the dogs whooping and hollering as they pushed the dogs. There were calls to the dogs like “heyah rattler, get on em walker.” The calls from the men added to my excitement.
Let me tell you something I discovered about people that hunt deer with dogs. They know every dog by sound and take great pleasure in hearing those dogs run. They definitely know when the dogs are hot on a trail and these dogs soon were.
I was wholly unprepared for the deer that ran toward me. I shot in its direction and that’s exactly what I mean; in its direction. It happened pretty fast and I had no idea where the animal went after that. Someone shouted to ask if I hit him. “I don’t know. I think so.”
We starting looking for blood sign then the dogs ran by hot on the trail of the same deer. Not long after and behind us, another shot. The dogs’ tone changed to mostly a bay then they began to quiet down. Word got passed around that someone had killed a decent buck. That someone was not me.
Over the course of the day, there were three deer harvested.
Back at camp, I was treated like I had done something important. “That felt good didn’t it boy.” The older men also picked on me quite a bit. I was surprised to learn that Mr. Dickie wanted to cut my shirt tail and told me that I had to pay a dollar to the camp because “them was the rules” if you missed a shot. My shirttail was cut, I did pay a dollar and the deer were skinned and cut up into shares. I was given a share of the meat and was told I had earned it.
I left the camp with the Dickies feeling a little less nervous than when I arrived. I also left with nine of the $10 my momma had given me. I offered the money as I was instructed to help pay for gas, but Mr. Dickie declined telling me he was going anyway with or without me and to give that money back to my momma. He also told me that the dollar I had paid for the missed shot was all the hunt cost.
As I get older, I don’t remember well all the details of my youth. I do, however, have a great sense of how important the memories are. I will always remember my first deer hunt. It seems now that it was worth a whole lot more than a dollar.
Glen Hutto lives in Orangeburg, is an avid outdoorsman, a certified firearms and S.C. Department of Natural Resources hunter safety education instructor.