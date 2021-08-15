HUNTING 2021: First deer hunt worth more than $1

My mother gave me $10 and told me to buy something to eat if we stopped along the way and to offer the rest of the money to Mr. Dickie for gas. I was headed to a deer club for my first dog drive deer hunt.

One of my schoolmates had invited me on this trip with his grandad. That was Mr. Dickie. They were members of a deer club down near Hampton. I was to be their member guest for a weekend.

I don’t really know how old Mr. Dickie was back then but I was 12. I’m guessing he was 70ish. When I would I see Mr. Dickie out and about, he was always wearing a pair of Liberty overalls, the kind with the low back and straps that crossed over each other. His overalls were always well worn with signs of having seen farm work.

I had never hunted deer. My dad hunted rabbit and fox but wasn’t into the deer business. Dad would also say that he did not want any fox dog of his to run a deer. He said if his dogs ran after deer that it would ruin them from hunting foxes. The other thing I suppose may have discouraged daddy from deer hunting is that over near Neeses where I grew up, there were so few around. Hunting with the Dickies would be my first chance at deer.