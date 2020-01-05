Three of the Final Four coonhounds in the 55th Grand American Coon Hunt early Sunday morning also won their casts during the Saturday Nite Hunt just hours earlier in the event, hosted at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
The other won the Friday Nite Hunt in earning the honor.
After rain stopped mid-morning on Saturday, coonhounds and their handlers had to mostly deal with windy conditions through the night in the rest of the competition. But, winds died down before the final cast sent their coonhounds searching for treed raccoons.
Patrick Cribb of Whiteville, N.C. and 3-year-old male Treeing Walker coonhound PR Hypersonic Wipeout Danger scored their way to become the Overall Hunt Winner. They were the lone duo in the Final Four to score plus points in the final cast. Danger is a Palmetto State dog, owned by Bruce and Christy Rabon of Galivants Ferry.
According to Cribb, the wind got bad during the Saturday Nite Hunt, but it settled down considerably for the final cast, which hunted land off Highway 301 between Orangeburg and Bamberg.
Finishing second was PR Mountain Valley Shorty, a 4-year-old male Treeing Walker coonhound, handled by Jonathan Long of Taylors.
Finishing third was GRNITECH GRCH PR Eastridges Tar Heel Tina, a 7-year-old female Treeing Walker coonhound, handled by Anthony Hammonds of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Finishing fourth - and in the Final Four for the second time in 3 years - was GRNITECH GRCH PR The Tree Slamming Judge, a 4-year-old male Treeing Walker coonhound, handled by Frankie Card of Johnsonville. Judge and Card won the Friday Nite Hunt the night before, setting them up well for the Final Four competition on the final morning of the event.
Judge and Card made the Final Four in 2018 and missed the 2019 final cast by a single dog in the standings.
Of the Top 20 cast winners in the Saturday Nite Hunt, 17 were Treeing Walker coonhounds.
