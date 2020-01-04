Frankie Card of Johnsonville lives in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, but has grown to like the Midlands, especially the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds and the Grand American Coon Hunt.
Card and his 4-year-old male Treeing Walker coonhound GRNITECH GRCH PR The Tree Jamming Judge took first-place honors in the Friday Nite Hunt entering this weekend, in the 55th edition of the event.
"This is his third year in a row and he has been in the Top 20 all 5 nights so far," Card said of The Tree Jamming Judge. "He was in the Final Four in 2018 and missed the Final Four last year by one dog."
Although The Tree Jamming Judge was originally registered in Sumter and Card's cast draw for Friday's hunt was in Sumter County, it was land the two had never before hunted.
"We were hunting on Sparkleberry Lake, it pretty oak and open field," Card said. "We treed one straight out of the gate, another guy's dog treed one behind us. We cut and treed a hollow tree, then he got in there deep - about a half mile - and treed another one. The other guy minused, and the other two guys withdrew, then the first guy ended up withdrawing. The judge stuck with me and, in the pouring down rain, he (The Tree Jamming Judge) laid a coon up, pretty much sealed it up.
"The further upstate they go, like up in Indiana and all, they say when they bring them here it's harder (for the dogs). But, these dogs are born and raised in this. This is a creature of habit. This is the life he grew up in."
With drier conditions heading into the scattered rain during Friday night's hunt, out-of-state dogs fared better in the opening hunt this year than they did a year ago. In 2019, 14 of the Top 20 from the Friday Nite Hunt were from the Palmetto State, where this weekend 11 of the Top 20 were from South Carolina.
Grand American Coon Hunt Association President David McKee said all he heard was good reviews of hunts from owners and handlers on the opening night.
"We had 63 casts went to the woods, and we probably had 10 who said they really got wet, but most of them got to hunt in the dry," McKee said. "The weather has been better than it was last year. But, it wouldn't be the Grand American if we didn't have at least some adverse weather.
"The furthest entry I remember seeing for the weekend is from New York state. Everybody last night came in and said they enjoyed it. They had a good cast, good time, no complaints."
Ridgeville's Bryan Campbell has brought many of the dogs he has owned to hunt the Grand American for nearly 30 years. His 2-year-old male Treeing Walker coonhound PR Riverswamp Chance finished in second-place in the Friday Nite Hunt.
"Second-place is the best we've ever done," Campbell said. "It's all about who has the best dog."
The youngest dog in the Top 20 on Friday was Sumter's PR Halls Buck Creek Johnny Ringo, a year-old male Treeing Walker coonhound belonging to Steven Hall.
"I got drawn out over in Moncks Corner, we had a good hunt and treed three coons," Hall said. "Had to do a little swimming, but didn't have a drop of rain hit us.
"The swamps were pretty flooded. Beavers got stuff backed up. The dogs get through the woods so much faster than you can. Just 6 or 7 minutes and they're 600 or 700 yards away. This is the first time I've hunted in this hunt. I just got back into coon hunting. I was out of it for about 20 years. For this dog's sixth or seventh hunt, he did really good."
Keith Emory of Peru, Indiana hunted 3-year-old female X-Bred coonhound NITECH Wabash River Indiana Hanna in an area of Saluda County on Friday night. They went through ankle-deep to knee-deep water, but placed 14th overall.
"She's a good dog; a pleasure to hunt and have around," Emory said. "We've been down here to the Grand American somewhere between 7 and 10 years, I've lost count, but we always have a good time.
"The hunting is always good, and we enjoy being around everybody. I won for the breed with an American Leopard hound named Stampede's Camo Dazzle three years ago. It's always good to come down here, in a different territory to find out how the dogs operate. Seeing her work when it's a little wet in adverse conditions is good. We had a real good hunt last night."
Steven Cromer of Pomaria hunted his 3-year-old male Bluetick coonhound Carolina Blue Diesel on land in Fairfield County in "pouring rain" for at least 90 minutes on Friday. The end result was placing No. 17 in the hunt.
"We had about a 30-minute break after the main storm cell came through," Cromer said. "The coons up that way didn't move all night, we were following old, cold tracks. Maybe they'll move tonight."
Along with the owners, handlers and dogs, of course, many people come to the Grand American just to shop for dogs, clothing or other hunting gear. The crowd was steady on both Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds.
"I talked with several of the vendors this morning and, Friday is usually an average day for them," McKee said. "But, one guy told me they made 1,200 name tags for dog collars yesterday. He said they couldn't keep up.
"The hunters are going to be here no matter the weather. Some of the locals might not be out as much when conditions aren't as good. But, they have Friday and Saturday to choose from."
Expectations were for another good night of hunting and scoring on Saturday night, with rain leaving the area and some steady winds moving in.
"The wind hurts us, because you can't hear the dogs as well, which makes it more difficult in the competition part," McKee said. "Some of the dogs have bigger mouths, but some of us who are getting older have our hearing starting to go some too."
