Enormous flock of declining shorebird discovered in S.C.

CHARLESTON – It’s not every day that someone discovers a new-to-science bird migration spectacle. It’s even more unexpected that such an encounter – in this case, tens of thousands of shorebirds gathering during their annual journey north – would be just a stone’s throw from a metropolitan area. But two years ago, that’s exactly what happened in coastal South Carolina.

In May 2019, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources biologist Felicia Sanders and a team of researchers confirmed that approximately 20,000 whimbrel were roosting at night on a small island during their spring migration. The team documented similar numbers again in 2020. This single flock includes nearly half of the declining shorebird’s estimated eastern population: a staggering spectacle hiding in plain sight. The findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Wader Study.

Sanders has devoted her career to protecting South Carolina’s coastal birds. After decades exploring the coast, few are more familiar with the way shorebirds and seabirds use the state’s salt marshes, tidal creeks and barrier islands. But when Sanders pursued a hunch about the large numbers of whimbrel she saw congregating at Deveaux Bank – a small island just 20 miles south of Charleston – she could barely believe what she’d found.