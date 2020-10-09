Charges pending in probe into illegal alligator harvests

CHERAW — SCDNR Officers in Chesterfield County, working in concert with the Chesterfield Co. Sherriff’s Office on October 8, served a search warrant on a Cheraw man related to the illegal or improper harvest of American alligators.

The individual, identified by the CCSO as Julius Raymond Loflin, Jr., was, prior to his arrest, a state-contracted alligator removal agent and had been issued permits and tags by SCDNR’s Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division for use in the legal removal and disposal of nuisance alligators.

However, evidence in an ongoing SCDNR investigation, as well as evidence recovered during a search of Mr. Loflin's home, including untagged carcasses and alligator parts, indicated that Mr. Loflin had not been utilizing permits issued to him appropriately and was engaged in taking alligators without the use of the proper tags and permits in violation of state laws.