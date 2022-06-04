Bream may be peaking for tourney on June 18

EUTAWVILLE -- The 2nd Annual Bream Tournament hosted by Taylor's Landing and Campground is Saturday, June 18.
Two to a boat, or two kayaks as one team; you can weigh-in 60 fish. Entry fee is $30 per team, Optional $10 for Big Fish, and $10 for heaviest string of 10 fish. First place $250 and trophy; second is trophy and gift certificates, third is a trophy. Competition is on both lakes.
Register Online at https://ticketstripe.com/BreamTournament .
Sign in is day of tournament at 6 a.m. If you register day of tournament, there is a $5 late fee. Blast off at safe light. Weigh-in at 2 p.m.
There will be a fish fry after the weigh-in and it is open to everyone. All anglers will be given tickets for the fish fry and door prizes from sponsors.
Donald Weatherford is tournament sponsor organizer. As a seasoned fisherman, he studies the moon. This tournament date was chosen because bream fishing's lunar predictions will be peaking.
Taylor's Landing and Campground is looking forward to a friendly family fun event. New for 2022 are an expanded parking area, docks and a new fishing and boating store with tents and gear. Campsites available. Call 843-810-7485 for information.
Taylor's Landing is located at 708 Ferguson Landing Way, Eutawville, SC 29048