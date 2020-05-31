Outbreak means new challenges for SC hurricane preparations

As it is during the coronavirus outbreak, Stenson's agency acts as a statewide clearinghouse for coordination of emergency response during hurricanes, a centralized hub for the tracking of shelters and resources, as well as the dissemination of public information. Spokesman Derrec Becker said dealing with the outbreak has been "very much a part of discussions and planning" in the run-up to this year's season, including in its hurricane guide, which Becker said will have specific outbreak-related information.

Counties along South Carolina's coast, accustomed to being on the frontlines of storm season, acknowledge difficulties due to the outbreak but express confidence in their preparations.

In Horry County - home to Myrtle Beach, among the drivers of South Carolina's $25 billion-dollar tourism industry - spokesman Thomas Bell said officials have been making plans for dealing with a major hurricane if one comes amid the outbreak, including urging residents to make sure they evaluate their own plans.

"Everything from sheltering, to evacuations, to the staffing of our county emergency operations center, is being considered in terms of potential changes," Bell said. "One thing we are stressing to residents of Horry County is to review their hurricane plans and understand they could ultimately look a bit different for this season."