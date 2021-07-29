Otis has already been neutered and is looking for his forever home! The adoption fee includes age appropriate vaccinations and... View on PetFinder
Otis
An Orangeburg woman is accused of driving a car with a passenger who fired a gun at another vehicle.
Two people died on Sunday night after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Two St. Matthews men died in a car crash near Orangeburg on Sunday night.
Two men are facing one count each of first-offense manufacturing marijuana, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.
A 23-year-old Orangeburg mother of four always wanted to be a motivational speaker.
ELLOREE – The Elloree Police Department is trying to determine the identity of a person found after a vehicle fire early Monday morning on Bro…
An Orangeburg County inmate was taken back into custody early Saturday after he emerged from the woods and asked for clothes, according to Ora…
Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate Austin Craig Nettles was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities searched into the night Friday for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Regional Medical Center.