Other factors may be helpful

R. Buckminster Fuller wrote, "Of course, our failures are a consequence of many factors, but possibly one of the most important is the fact that society operates on the theory that specialization is the key to success, not realizing that specialization precludes comprehensive thinking."

Is that true? Surely those who specialize have to see the big picture. In bridge, for example, because A happened, you may be able to draw conclusion B.

How did that apply in today's deal? South was in four spades. West led the club ace, then shifted to the heart nine (top of nothing). East won with the king, collected the club king and tried to cash the heart ace. After ruffing, how did declarer deduce the trump layout? Also, what do you think of the auction?

Considering the bidding first, South was not enthusiastic about his opening bid because he might have had an awkward rebid. However, usually it pays to open, and it is advantageous to be bidding spades. North's four-spade raise was debatable. That was a "weak freak," showing a lot of spades and few points. The response risked missing a slam, but North judged that unlikely and hoped to silence the opponents.

If spades were 2-1, there was no problem; but what if they were 3-0? Who would have the three?

It had to be West because his (debatable) opening lead marked him with only two clubs. He was unlikely to have 11 red cards, and leading from a doubleton meant he was looking for a ruff, which he would not have done with a spade void.

