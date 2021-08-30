Ostracized because of sexual orientation

Dear Annie: I am a 15-year-old boy, and my family hates me because I am gay. For as long as I can remember, I've known I am attracted to other guys. My parents found out last year and became extremely angry with me. All I feel now is their hatred. They say I am a disgrace. Though they still take care of my needs -- food, clothes, shelter, etc. -- they say that when I turn 18, I'll be on my own. I am not included in any family outings or welcome at any of my relatives' homes.

I try really hard to get them to love me again. I work hard at school and have excellent grades. I am constantly doing work around the house, but nothing gets acknowledged. I try to apologize for being gay, but they won't hear it.

The only one in my family who still seems to love me is my big brother, but he is in the Army and only comes home a couple of times a year. He has talked to my parents on my behalf, but they don't listen to him at all. I have considered suicide, but I really don't want to die. I just want to be forgiven. Is there anything I can do? -- "Riley"

Dear Riley: I know life is very hard right now, but I beg you, please, do not hurt yourself. And if you feel that you are going to, dial 911.