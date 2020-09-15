Orioles pummel Braves 14-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — D.J. Stewart hit the first of three Baltimore homers in a nine-run third inning, and the Orioles pounded the Atlanta Braves 14-1 Monday night to end a five-game losing streak.

After winning three of four in Washington to extend their NL East lead to a season-high 3 1/2 games, the Braves were handed their most lopsided defeat of the year, enabling second-place Miami to shave a game off the margin.

A solo home run by Freddie Freeman was the extent of Atlanta's offense over seven innings against Jorge López (2-0), who entered with a 6.38 ERA.

Recalled from Atlanta's alternate site to make his fifth start of the season, Touki Toussaint (0-2) absorbed the brunt of the damage during Baltimore's biggest inning since a nine-run outburst on April 15, 2016, in Texas.

Stewart hit a three-run homer and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a shot over the center-field wall. An error and two walks loaded the bases for Cedric Mullins, who greeted reliever Luke Jackson with a two-run single.

José Iglesias capped the binge with his first home run of the year, a three-run drive that made it 10-0.