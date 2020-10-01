Orangeburg-Wilkinson football gets first win of the season

SWANSEA — Thursday's road trip to Doug Bennett Stadium was more than just an opportunity for Orangeburg-Wilkinson's football team to even its record.

Another loss would jeopardize any playoff hopes for the Bruins, as only the top 2 teams from each region will qualify for the postseason this schedule-shortened year.

With the defense forcing 4 turnovers and getting 3 touchdowns passes from quarterback Anthony Mack, O-W came away with the much-needed 36-13 win over Swansea.

It was the season-opener for the Tigers (0-1 overall, 0-1 in region), who had their start delayed a week after initial 1st opponent Strom Thurmond reported an exposure to COVID-19 and was unable to play.

The Bruins (1-1 overall, 1-1 in region) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter, leaving behind memories of a home loss to Gilbert to start the season a week earlier.

After a 22-yard interception return by Michael Gilyard on Swansea's 1st possession, quarterback Mykai Void completed a 32-yard reception to Jordan Perry.

On 4th-and-goal at the 1, Void muscled his way into the end zone on a keeper to put O-W on the board.