Orangeburg Prep takes 57-6 win at Calhoun Academy

ST. MATTHEWS — The Orangeburg Prep Indians were victorious 57-6 over the Calhoun Academy Cavaliers on Friday night in the first football rivalry competition between the two programs since 2016.

Orangeburg Prep (2-0 overall, 1-0 in region) rattled off 57 unanswered points after facing an early deficit to secure the victory over CA (0-2 overall, 0-0 in region).

“We told our seniors that we have not played this game since 2016, and this is my fifth year over there," OP head coach Andy Palmer said. "These seniors were my eighth graders. They were actually my eighth-grade PE class when they came in and played JV football, so this was their first opportunity at it.

"We wanted them to enjoy it. It’s really important to our school, to both schools. It was a great atmosphere out here tonight, and I thought our team played extremely well.”

Palmer feels his team was prepared to start the season, even without scrimmages or jamboree play, thanks to solid workouts during the off-season and preseason schedule. But more challenges are on the calendar in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got to really get into the film and see what we can," Palmer said. "Calhoun was able to hit us in the flats, a couple of times over the top, that one score was over the top.”