Orangeburg Prep takes 57-6 win at Calhoun Academy

ST. MATTHEWS — The Orangeburg Prep Indians were victorious 57-6 over the Calhoun Academy Cavaliers on Friday night in the first football rivalry competition between the two programs since 2016.
Orangeburg Prep (2-0 overall, 1-0 in region) rattled off 57 unanswered points after facing an early deficit to secure the victory over CA (0-2 overall, 0-0 in region).
“We told our seniors that we have not played this game since 2016, and this is my fifth year over there," OP head coach Andy Palmer said. "These seniors were my eighth graders. They were actually my eighth-grade PE class when they came in and played JV football, so this was their first opportunity at it.
"We wanted them to enjoy it. It’s really important to our school, to both schools. It was a great atmosphere out here tonight, and I thought our team played extremely well.”
Palmer feels his team was prepared to start the season, even without scrimmages or jamboree play, thanks to solid workouts during the off-season and preseason schedule. But more challenges are on the calendar in the coming weeks.
“We’ve got to really get into the film and see what we can," Palmer said. "Calhoun was able to hit us in the flats, a couple of times over the top, that one score was over the top.”
The Cavaliers put the first points on the scoreboard following Mason Polin’s interception at the 8:53 mark of the first quarter.
Quarterback Seth Tyson capped off an eight-play drive with a 23-yard pass to Josh Black for a score. The PAT was blocked, making the score 6-0.
The Indians scored on their first play following the turnover. A.J. Tolbert gave the Indians great field position after a 49-yard punt return. Senior RB Amir Tyler rushed 30 yards for a score, and Peyton Inabinet’s PAT was good, putting the Indians in the lead 7-6 with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
The Indians followed their offensive score with a score on defense. Chase Williams forced a fumble, and the ball was knocked around for about 20 yards before Nick Shafer scooped and scored from the five-yard line. Inabinet’s PAT was good, making the score 14-6 near the end of the first.
Dylan Wilson scored OP’s first points in the second quarter with a TD run of eight yards at the 8:39 mark of the second quarter. Inabinet’s PAT was good, making the score 21-6.
Tyler reached the end zone for the second time, scoring from 26 yards out. Inabinet’s PAT was good, making the score 28-6.
Tolbert scored his first of two punt return TDs in the second quarter, rushing 65 yards for a score just before the end of the half. Inabinet’s PAT was good, and the Indians led 35-6 at halftime.
Wilson was the first Indian to score in the second half, with a 27-yard rushing score 30 seconds into the third quarter. Inabinet’s kick was good, making the score 42-6.
Tolbert increased the Indian’s lead by six points with a 60-yard punt return TD at the 8:32 mark of quarter three. Inabinet’s kick was good, making the score 49-6.
The Indians forced a safety after tackling the Cavaliers’ punter in the end zone, adding two points to their lead, making the score 51-6 with 7:26 left in the game.
Ben Journey scored the final points as time expired, rushing 53 yards up the sideline for a score.
Tyler led the rushing attack with 74 yards on six carries and two scores. Wilson was the second-leading rusher with 54 yards on 10 carries and two scores. Ben Journey had 53 rushing yards one attempt, which was a score.
Tolbert totaled 174 punt return yards and two scores. Palmer had high praise for the senior.
“He’s a great kid, he’s a great athlete, and he’s done that for us in the past," Palmer said. "We take pride in what we do on special teams. We take a little bit of extra time to get it and get it right. And so, the 10 in front of him set up some pretty good stuff, and then he went and did his special stuff.
"He’s one of our seniors, and we’re counting on him to do that just about every week."
The Indians will face the Dorchester Academy Raiders (0-2) in the Orangeburg home-opener next Friday.
“What I’ve seen out of Dorchester is they like to throw the football, and they’re a scrappy bunch," Palmer said. "We’ve got Dorchester, which is a non-region game, and then Hilton Head Christian comes in as a region game.
“It’s kind of a stepping stone, they run the same kind of offenses, so we really need to get prepared for Dorchester and play well.”
CA will play host to Robert E. Lee Academy next Friday night to start region play.
