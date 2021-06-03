Orangeburg Post 4 in preseason tournament this weekend

The Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball team will play in the Florence Pre-Season Invitation Tournament this weekend.

Games will be in preparation for the regular season schedule, which opens on Wednesday.

Post 4 will play host to Aiken at Mirmow Field on Friday at 7 to begin tournament play.

On Saturday, Post 4 will play the host Florence Post 1 team at Florence’s Legion Field at 11 a.m.

Then Post 4 will play Dalzell at 1:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

Sunday’s schedule for the tournament will be set based on Saturday’s results.

Orangeburg Post 4 will open regular season play against Charleston on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at James Island High School.

Post 4 will play host to Charleston on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mirmow Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0