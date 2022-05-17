Orangeburg native/community activist to hold youth rally this Saturday, May 21, at SHM

An Orangeburg native who serves as a youth leader and community strategist is poised to make a plea for what she hopes will be the survival of young African American males with an upcoming rally and youth concert.

Dr. Celestial Davis, who currently resides in Augusta, Georgia, serves as the director of tutorial and learning enrichment services and as a writing seminar instructor at Paine College in Augusta.

She is also the founder and director of Urban Community Education Network LLC, which will present "Answering Our Clarion Call: A National Plea for Action to Save Young Black Males" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the campus of South Carolina State University.

Davis will serve as the keynote speaker at the event, which will also include a youth concert featuring a special performance by rapper and national recording artist Chubb Rock.

Other R&B and and rap artists who will perform include, but not be limited to, Demetrius Green, Shawty Black and Gata Deville. The Royal Destiny Dance Group will also perform.

Guests who will also appear at the rally include, but not be limited to, S.C. State Head Football Coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough; Dr. Sheridan Coleman, a counselor at Clark Middle School; Shanika Aiken, founder of the Orangeburg-based S.A.F.E. (Self-esteem, Advocacy, Faith and Education) Organization; and Shay Dorch, a teacher at Edisto Primary School.

"This is a nationwide movement and effort to galvanize all community activists, community leaders, youth-serving nonprofit organizations to one common and unified cause - saving the lives of young black and brown boys," Davis said in a release.

"Currently, communities all over the country are trying and moving in directions to push back against atrocities such as gun violence and gang activity. ... Our biggest opportunity is to go back to the origin of the problems and issues with our young people," she said.

Davis continued, "I want to demonstrate how we can turn the tables by going back to the origin of where these issues stem from through community education and teaching. ... We are pleading and calling on all parents, educators, church organizations and social service organizations of Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties to join us."

All youth are admitted free. The admission fee for adults age 18 and up is $5. Vendor registration is $30, and food truck vendor registration is $75.

For more information, including how to participate or volunteer, contact Davis at 803-378-6912 or urbancommunityspd@gmail.com or April Perry at 803-747-0569.

