Orangeburg native appointed brigade commander at U.S. Naval Academy

As brigade commander, Booker sits at the very top in the highest position of leadership in the Brigade of Midshipmen, but it’s not a position he will let go to his head, he said.

“I’ve always felt like being a leader is more being the person that can inspire and help other people do what they want to do and set out goals that they want to achieve. That’s something I really want to focus on and have the opportunity to do with everyone I’m working with,” Booker said.

“You can do a lot on your own, but it’s always easier when you have other people. I think that’s the most important thing about being a leader, serving others and not serving yourself,” he said.

What will his duties entail? There are many subsets of them, Booker said.

“More specifically, I’m going to be working with the commandant of midshipmen. The commandant is equivalent to the dean of students for a civilian school. So I’ll work closely with the commandant to work on policies, plans, and different things to help fulfill them mission of the Naval Academy,” he said.

Booker said taking advantage of different opportunities to learn and grow helped prepare him for his leadership role.