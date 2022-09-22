 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg man charged in Dollar General burglary

An Orangeburg man has been arrested after a burglary at a local Dollar General, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve been watching Dollar General stores since several have been broken into over the past few months,” Ravenell said in a release.

“Even with this arrest, we’re still watching these types of stores,” he said.

Ravenell said that 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a break-in at a Cannon Bridge Road store.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators reported finding the Tecza Drive man on Wednesday behind the Dollar General, which had been entered after hours.

First-degree burglary carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, if he’s convicted.

Tiberias Drayton

Drayton

 OCSO
