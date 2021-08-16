Orangeburg Christmas parade Dec. 5

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2021 Orangeburg County Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. and sponsored by Davis Toyota of Orangeburg.

The parade will follow its traditional route down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

The parade is for the enjoyment of the entire community and to celebrate the holiday season. Participants are asked come out with their best floats yet. While they do not throw candy for safety precautions, it can be passed out to parade-goers as the parade passes.

The parade will not be a rain or shine event this year. If there is rain beyond a drizzle predicted or any fear of lighting as reported the Friday before the parade, the event will be canceled.

Haven’t registered yet? Call 803-534-6821 for additional information.

