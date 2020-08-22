 Skip to main content
Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter awards scholarships
Each year, the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter awards scholarships to three female graduating high school seniors who plan to attend either Claflin University, South Carolina State University or Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The chapter is proud to announce this year’s 2020-2021 scholarship awards recipients.

Scholarships totaling $7,000 were awarded to: Verneda Ritter, Claflin University, biochemistry major; Vivica Glover, South Carolina State University, speech pathology and audiology major; and Zyaire Washington, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, business administration major.

Zyaire Washington

Zyaire Washington
