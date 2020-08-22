Each year, the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter awards scholarships to three female graduating high school seniors who plan to attend either Claflin University, South Carolina State University or Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The chapter is proud to announce this year’s 2020-2021 scholarship awards recipients.
Scholarships totaling $7,000 were awarded to: Verneda Ritter, Claflin University, biochemistry major; Vivica Glover, South Carolina State University, speech pathology and audiology major; and Zyaire Washington, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, business administration major.
